MediaCo’s Sigma Rides InterWave to Digital Audio Audiences

Trailing the reveal of its bilingual, female-forward offering, MediaCo’s Sigma Audio Network has followed with InterWave, which the broadcaster says will “connect advertisers with multicultural audiences across premium digital audio environments at scale.”

The platform, anchored by MediaCo’s heritage stations, gives advertisers access to listeners across mobile apps, web players, and other digital listening environments beyond broadcast radio. MediaCo says InterWave seeks to close the gap between brands and a multicultural audience representing more than 40% of the US population and more than $7 trillion in purchasing power.

Sigma Audio Networks President Elisa Torres said, “Audio consumption continues to grow across digital platforms, but multicultural audiences remain underserved in many digital advertising ecosystems. InterWave changes that. By combining premium digital audio environments, transparent inventory, and advanced targeting capabilities, we’re giving advertisers a powerful new way to reach diverse audiences with measurable impact.”

MediaCo President and CEO Albert Rodriguez added, “Through InterWave, that audience reach now extends into the digital audio ecosystem, allowing advertisers to connect with our listeners across mobile, web, and other digital environments while maintaining the authenticity and cultural connection that our stations have built over decades.”