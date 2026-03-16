Back Then Again: Charlie Nance on Radio Nostalgia and Kyle Petty

Charlie Nance has spent more than 31 years on the air with his wife Debbie, but the Beasley Media Charlotte personality says he’s never had a year like his last year co-hosting Kyle Petty’s Back Then Again Country Countdown.

We took a lap with Charlie ahead of the Full Throttle Acoustic Social at CRS 2026, presented by Beasley Media Group, Big Machine Records, Performance Racing Network, and Radio Ink, to talk about how a nostalgia-driven Country countdown landed one of racing’s most recognizable names and its connection to radio and racing audiences alike.

Radio Ink: How did the idea to pair a NASCAR name like Kyle Petty with a nostalgia-driven Country countdown first come together, and what convinced you this concept could work nationally?

Nance: We were approached by our great and supportive partners at Performance Racing Network towards the end of 2024 to gauge our interest in reimagining what they had been doing with their syndicated Country program. Debbie and I both came of age in the 1980s, so consequently we, more me than Debbie, find ourselves listening to a lot of “80s on 8” on SiriusXM. They do a countdown show each week that looks back at the top 40 songs for THAT week in a particular year in the 1980s.

It occurred to us that, properly manipulated, the concept would also really work in our format. One of the magical things a song is able to do is transport you to a place in time when you hear it. All of us have those “Ooh, wow, I haven’t heard that in forever, turn it up” moments when a song comes on the radio that we haven’t heard in a while. We feel like each week, our 20 songs are loaded with those for people.

As far as Kyle goes, once Debbie and I presented our concept to PRN, and they gave us the green light, a couple of days later, a call came asking if we could do the show with Kyle Petty. We’ve learned a long time ago to never say “no” to something that’s unfamiliar or seemingly uncomfortable. This may be the best decision we’ve ever made in our careers.

Within minutes, we all three knew that we were somehow long-separated siblings that were finally finding each other. He is simply one of the kindest and funniest souls we’ve ever known. Each recording session is spent in equal parts actually recording and otherwise just catching up, telling stories, and laughing.

Radio Ink: There’s a natural overlap between NASCAR and Country audiences. How intentional are you about programming to that shared lifestyle and fan culture?

Nance: Not at all. Because of who Kyle is, racing is naturally going to be a part of every show. However, Debbie and I have always approached on-air content with, “If it’s fun or funny to us, it will be to others.” So, we’re always just trying to keep things fun. I think people can innately sense that through the radio. They can tell if you’re “putting it on.” We never do. What you hear is what is happening: three people who really enjoy Country music and having fun.

Radio Ink: Over the first year of the show, what are the biggest lessons you’ve learned?

Nance: Gosh. As a boy who grew up listening to Casey Kasem going to and from church on Sunday mornings, and got my start in country radio running Bob Kingsley before getting to be “live” for a couple of hours, I’ve always dreamed of hosting a countdown show. And it’s EVERY bit as fun as I’d hoped it would be.

Debbie and I have been an on-air team for 31 years and married 32. Rarely, if ever, have we listened to two minutes of what we’ve done on our daily show. We listen to the countdown each week. On the other side of the coin, I’ve now learned why both Casey and Bob had such a lengthy list of names credited to their shows each week. It’s a lot more work than we imagined.

At this point, it’s also important not to acknowledge a “lesson,” but a “blessing.” John “JT” Tillman engineers and adds all the “bells and whistles” to the show that give it a tremendous sound and pacing. He’s the “greatest crew chief” in the business. Whenever possible, always have the best crew chief in your pit.

Radio Ink: What does Kyle bring to the mic that surprised you?

Nance: We’re talking about a man who, his entire life, has been a member of racing’s most royal family, yet YOU WOULD NEVER KNOW IT. He is astonishingly and wonderfully NORMAL. The fact that he’s lived this amazing, story-filled life and come into contact with EVERYONE while still having this quality is nothing short of on-air magic. Spotlighting Kyle’s humanity, humility, and humor is what we strive to do with each show.

Radio Ink: Looking ahead to CRS 2026 and the Full Throttle Acoustic Social with Beasley Media Group, Big Machine Records, PRN, and Radio Ink this week, what are you most excited for?

Nance: First and foremost, getting the opportunity to introduce who we are and the show we do to our peers in country radio in person. Secondly, getting to hear Preston Cooper, Jackson Dean, and Greylan James in that unique and intimate setting. We are HUGE MARKS for acoustic music.

Radio Ink: The showcase moves the show into a live setting with some of Big Machine’s best current artists, while Back Then Again is built on revisiting Country’s past. What is the importance to you of connecting the past, present, and future?

Nance: The show we do each week is loaded with 75-100% of current artists, depending on the year we’re spotlighting, so I never feel like the show is disconnected from the present. I think for us it is important that programmers realize that you don’t have to be a NASCAR station to have your listeners fall in love with Kyle Petty’s Back Then Again Country Countdown. It is a fun and contemporary show that highlights the nostalgic magic of country music.

Radio Ink: What does success look like for year two of Back Then Again?

Nance: Success for the three of us on a personal level is to continue having fun each week. Luckily, this is not a hard goal to achieve. From a business perspective, we would love to grow the show’s affiliate list with more and more stations that are not necessarily associated with racing, but just want two hours of really fun and unique programming each week.

Attendance for the Full Throttle Acoustic Social at CRS 2026 is limited, and advance RSVP is required. For details, please contact Andrew Kurland at [email protected].