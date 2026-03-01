Xperi’s DTS AutoStage Portal Grows Again With 52 New Markets

Xperi has added 52 US markets to its DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal in the platform’s second expansion since November, extending in-vehicle listener measurement to smaller and mid-sized markets, many of which have had limited access to listener measurement.

The portal runs on the DTS AutoStage platform, which now reaches 14 million vehicles and delivers audience analytics to radio broadcasters that until now were available only to streaming services. The new markets contribute data from over 3,000 additional stations and 162,000 more in-vehicle listeners.

Reporting tools include hourly listening flow, geographic heat maps, time spent, share, tuning occasions, and cume, with market sample sizes updated daily. Broadcasters can trend data by hour, day, week, month, or quarter and track audiences both within core markets and beyond signal reach.

Xperi Senior Director of Broadcast Strategy and Business Development Juan Galdamez said, “Some of these markets haven’t had access to actionable measurements of listener behavior in a long time. We are pleased to continue to expand broadcaster access to these unprecedented insights in radio markets across the US of all sizes, and in near real-time.”