Telos Alliance Opens Online Contest for US College Radio Stations

With many campus broadcasters facing tighter budgets, Telos Alliance is partnering with the College Radio Foundation to award an Omnia.11 FM_HD audio processor to a US college radio station through an online contest open to students, faculty, and staff.

Entries will be accepted through midnight on April 10 via the Telos site, with the winner selected by the College Radio Foundation and announced at NAB 2026.

Telos Alliance Audio Production Senior Director of Sales for the US & Canada Jim Armstrong said, “College radio has always held a special place in our hearts because so many of us got our start in the industry at a college station. We’ve got former on-air personalities, Chief Engineers, and radio station staff at every level of our company who credit college radio with igniting their love for the medium.”

College Radio Foundation founder Rob Quicke added, “We’re so happy to partner with Telos Alliance. It’s wonderful that companies and people in our industry see the value of supporting college radio stations in the same way we do.”