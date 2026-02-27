Los Angeles Rock Radio Legend Uncle Joe Benson Dead at 86

Los Angeles Rock radio icon Uncle Joe Benson died on Tuesday, February 24, following a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. News of Benson’s passing was shared just after midnight Pacific Time on Friday via the Facebook page for Uncle Joe’s Garage.

His death was attributed to Parkinson’s Dementia and complications from a fall.

Benson’s nearly six-decade career began in 1968 in Illinois, later working in Milwaukee and Cleveland before arriving in Los Angeles in 1980. There, he joined KLOS-FM during one of the most competitive periods in the market, as the station battled KMET and KROQ. Across two separate runs totaling 30 years, he became a defining voice of KLOS, with his 7th Day show and Local Licks , which helped break Southern California artists like Mötley Crüe into the mainstream.

In between, he was heard at KLSX, KCBS, and later at 100.3 The Sound. He also reached listeners nationwide as the syndicated host of Off The Record before closing out his career on Townsquare Media’s Ultimate Classic Rock brand until last year.

Beyond radio, Benson authored several music reference books in the “Uncle Joe’s Record Guides” series. He also served for more than 20 years as track announcer at California Speedway.

In lieu of flowers, Benson’s family asks for donations to the Brain Donor Project or the Michael J Fox Foundation.