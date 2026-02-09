iHeartMedia Tucson Appoints Bill Stewart SVP of Programming

iHeartMedia has chosen Bill Stewart as Senior Vice President of Programming for its eight-station Tucson cluster, moving him from the same role in Spokane while retaining his on-air roles at Spokane’s 98.9 KKZX and Anchorage’s Magic 98.9 (KYMG).

iHeart Southwest Area President Steve Earnhart stated, “We’re excited to have Bill join our team in Tucson. He brings a deep understanding of how to build strong, relevant brands that connect with listeners and communities. His leadership and programming vision will continue to elevate our stations and deliver compelling content that reflects the energy, culture, and voice of Tucson.”

Stewart said, “iHeartMedia’s Tucson stations play a powerful role in people’s daily lives. These stations are trusted voices in Southern Arizona. My focus is to continue to deliver great music and engaging local content that reflects the spirit of this community and gives listeners something they can rely on every day.”