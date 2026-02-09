Andy Gunn Steps Into Process-Focused Role at Inrush

Former public radio engineer Andy Gunn has joined Inrush Broadcast Services as Director of Project Management and Process Engineering. Gunn will lead efforts to standardize plans, tracks, and executes across the tech company’s service lines, including InrushVoice and the Inrush Network Operations Center.

Before joining Inrush, Gunn served as Director of Broadcast Engineering at American University’s WAMU in Washington, DC.

Inrush SVP of Emerging Technologies Shaun Dolan said, “As the opportunities to serve the industry widen, we’re increasingly focused on scaling without sacrifice. Andy brings a unique combination of deep engineering credibility and an operational mindset to build repeatable processes. Coupled with his belief in radio’s impact on communities, he will help us build, deliver, and support systems with consistency.”

Gunn commented, “Inrush has earned a reputation for solving real-world broadcast problems with a pragmatic, service-first approach. I’m excited to help amplify our growth—tightening how projects move from idea to on-air, smoothing team coordination, and strengthening the processes that make support consistent. I’m looking forward to expanding this foundation while we expand our service to the industry.”