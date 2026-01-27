Morgan Murphy Media Rolls Out New Multimedia Brand Identity

Morgan Murphy Media has introduced the first major brand refresh in several decades, unveiling a new logo that the company says reflects its expansion from its print origins into a multi-platform media operation spanning radio, television, and digital.

The Wisconsin-headquartered, family-owned company said the updated logo centers on four vertical dots, symbolizing its chronological growth across four media pillars: print, radio, television, and digital. The design traces the company’s evolution from its founding as the Evening Telegram Co. in 1890 to its current operations.

Morgan Murphy Media operates 18 radio stations across Wisconsin, Michigan, Washington, and Idaho.

Morgan Murphy Media President/CEO Brian Burns said, “The unveiling of our new logo represents more than just a fresh look—it embodies the enduring spirit of Morgan Murphy Media as we honor our 135-year legacy. This design pays tribute to our innovative evolution across all forms of media that has allowed us to serve communities through generations,” .