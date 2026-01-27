5 Interview Questions Every Radio Manager Should Be Asking

Most radio job interviews sound like a rerun: “Tell me about yourself.” “What are your strengths?” “What’s your greatest accomplishment?” You could answer those in your sleep. But if you’re trying to find the right PD, Sales Manager, Air Talent, or content creator in today’s radio business, the same old questions won’t get you there.

I recently came across an article about job interviews and the 5 Sneaky Questions That Make You Think, and decided to “re-work” them for the radio business. The result? Five questions that should tell you more about a candidate’s brain — and their fit for your station/company — than any résumé ever will.

“What opportunity did our station(s) miss that a competitor capitalized on?” This separates a prospective employee who thoroughly researched your station from those who just Googled the station and checked out your website and socials only. This will also highlight their attention to detail, if they have it or if they don’t. “You’ve been told to cut your budget by 30% but still maintain results — what goes first, what stays?” This shows how the interviewee prioritizes, especially considering what’s already been happening at the station level in the industry. You will get a sense of their business acumen and leadership qualities. It will be tough to give the answers they think you want to hear, especially if they did their homework. “Tell me about turning down a promotion everyone loved for strategic reasons.” This reveals decision-making under pressure, advanced management skills and, once again, leadership qualities. How he/she handled the result with their staff will tell you a lot. “What industry direction this year did you completely disagree with?” This really tests independent thinking beyond following market trends. Whether you agree with their answer or not, this tells you how informed about radio the interviewee is. It also lets you know that this person cares about the future of the industry. “Which three competitors would you poach for your dream team?” There is no question that this shows how much they understand the value of strong on-air talent and complementary skills and what it takes to win in any market. The smartest hires know that winning teams aren’t built on clones — they’re built on chemistry.

These questions aren’t just for the people doing the hiring, by the way — they’re for anyone who wants to work in this business and is looking to advance. If you can answer them honestly and intelligently, you’re already separating yourself from the pack. In an industry that keeps shrinking the number of chairs, it’s not just about getting a job. It’s about showing you belong in the next generation of radio.