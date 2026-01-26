Audio Emerges as Performance Layer in Digital-First Ad Strategies

As advertisers reevaluate digital-first media plans and delivered returns, new research is sharpening the case for audio as a measurable performance driver when integrated into broader digital campaigns, with gains tied to conversion, awareness, and reach.

An analysis from Audacy, drawing on Nielsen Commspoint US 2025 data across campaign types, audiences, reach, and cost, shows that adding audio to digital or video campaigns produces an 11% lift in conversions. For OTT, conversion rates increased from 38% to 42% when audio was included, with radio identified as the audio source.

The Nielsen data also points to consistent gains across other digital channels. Display campaigns posted a 28% increase in conversions, social campaigns rose 9%, and search activity saw a 26% increase in brand awareness when audio was introduced earlier in the funnel. The findings reinforce search’s role as a lower-funnel tactic, with audio contributing to the awareness and consideration stages that drive branded search and stronger click-through rates.

The report further underscores audio’s reach advantage relative to major digital platforms. Using Comscore mobile app and web listening data from May 2024, Audacy notes that large portions of audiences remain outside individual streaming ecosystems, with 92% not reached on Amazon Music, 89% on YouTube Music, 67% on Pandora or SiriusXM, 66% on iHeartRadio, and 63% on Spotify.

Those reach gaps align with separate research highlighting audio’s ability to connect with audiences increasingly difficult to reach through television.

Data from Westwood One and Signal Hill Insights shows that 94% of weekly podcast listeners used a video streaming service in the past month, with 86% opting for ad-free platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Podcast listeners now devote 41% of their video viewing time to ad-free services, and more than a third report having no pay-TV subscription at all.

Even as television continues to command the bulk of media investment, researchers point to a growing share-of-voice opportunity for audio. Creative testing supports that position, with AM/FM radio ads performing close to parity with TV in key product categories, reinforcing audio’s role as an effective channel for reaching audiences that are bypassing both linear television and ad-supported streaming.