Doesn’t Phoenix Sound Nice Right Now?

If you’re staring out at snow and ice right now, consider Radio Ink’s 2026 Hispanic Radio Conference your chance to soak up some desert sunshine at the luxurious Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort, and it will be here before you know it.

On May 27 and 28, as Hispanic radio heads into one of its most consequential summers, the conference puts you in the room where strategy, culture, and opportunity intersect – with warm temperatures as a bonus.

The setting is part of the appeal. Perched within the North Mountain Preserve, the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort surrounds you with desert views and a retreat-like atmosphere designed for real conversations and meaningful networking. Between sessions, you’ll have access to the AAA Four-Diamond property’s pools, courts, and resort amenities, all just minutes from downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport.

You’ll be gathering at a moment when Spanish-language radio is uniquely positioned. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will span the United States, Mexico, and Canada, while US midterm elections loom just months later. Hispanic broadcasters will be covering history in real time, but also shaping it through trusted voices and deep community connections.

Beyond the sessions, you’ll once again experience the Medallas de Cortez awards, the most respected honors in Hispanic radio. The ceremony recognizes excellence in programming, sales, and management, and carries the legacy of Raoul Cortez, who launched the first Spanish-language radio station in the United States, KCOR in San Antonio, in 1946.

So if winter is wearing you down, consider this your invitation. In late May, you could be talking radio, building connections, and planning the future under blue skies in Phoenix.

