NAB SVP of Communications Alex Siciliano to Depart Organization

National Association of Broadcasters Senior Vice President of Communications Alex Siciliano will depart the organization at the end of next week, closing an almost four-year run with the voice for America’s radio and television broadcasters.

In a message distributed to press on Friday, Siciliano said he has decided to pursue another professional opportunity. He did not disclose his next role but indicated an announcement will follow. With Siciliano’s departure, NAB Communications Director Grace Whaley and Judianne Meredith will serve as the association’s primary communications contacts going forward.

Siciliano joined NAB in May 2022, reporting to Chief of Staff and Vice President of Public Affairs Michelle Lehman. During his tenure, he oversaw communications strategy for the nation’s largest broadcast trade association as it navigated major policy debates involving AM radio, media ownership, spectrum use, emergency communications, and platform competition.

Prior to joining NAB, Siciliano served as Vice President of Communications at The Petrizzo Group. His background also includes senior Capitol Hill roles, most notably as deputy chief of staff for then-Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado during Gardner’s service on the Senate Commerce Committee. Siciliano previously served as Gardner’s communications director and led communications for his successful 2014 Senate campaign.