Dan Proft Renews Morning Drive Deal With Salem in Chicago

Salem Media Group has penned an extension on Dan Proft’s contract, keeping the former WLS-AM talent in the morning drive chair on 560 The Answer (WIND-AM) through the end of 2027. Proft has hosted Chicago’s Morning Answer since 2015.

AM 560 The Answer Regional Vice President and General Manager John Gallagher said, “The combination of Dan Proft’s intellect and his exceptional interviewing skills is why he’s the best morning radio host in Chicago. His knowledge of the issues that affect the people of Illinois is unmatched. This contract extension solidifies the Chicago Morning Answer brand and the top conservative talk radio line-up in the nation.”

Proft remarked, “I’m excited to extend my run on Chicago’s Morning Answer, and I am honored to be trusted with such an important platform during these turbulent times. Nothing short of the future of the United States and Western civilization, by extension, is on the line, and I’m humbled to be able to lend my voice to the fight. I want to thank AM 560’s management, along with our loyal, intelligent listeners and our accomplished and thoughtful guests, for their ongoing support.”