New FCC Economist Could Influence Future of Radio Ownership

As the agency prepares to debate its long-delayed 2022 Quadrennial Review on radio and television ownership rules, the Federal Communications Commission has appointed University of North Carolina Professor Dr. Jonathan Williams as its new Chief Economist.

Williams departs his post as Director of UNC’s Center for Regulatory and Industrial Studies to join the FCC’s Office of Economics and Analytics, where he will advise on market competition, consolidation, and the economic impact of regulatory reform.

Williams earned his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Virginia in 2009 and previously served as an Assistant Professor at the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business before joining UNC-Chapel Hill in 2015. His academic research has centered on industrial organization and applied econometrics: areas directly relevant to the Commission’s ongoing analysis of local radio ownership caps and cross-ownership policies.

His appointment comes as the FCC weighs whether to modernize ownership limits established decades ago, a process that has drawn sharp debate from broadcasters, advocacy groups, and policymakers. His economic insights are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the Commission’s conclusions and potential rule changes in the year ahead.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said, “I’m excited that Dr. Williams will lend his talents to the FCC as we continue to integrate economic analysis into our decision-making. Dr. Williams’ record of distinguished scholarship in the academic sector, in addition to his extensive research, makes him the right person for this job. I look forward to drawing on his advice and counsel as we advance the Commission’s agenda and support President Trump’s America First agenda to increase economic opportunity for American businesses.”

With the 2022 Quadrennial Review comment period now closed, broadcasters have weighed in on whether the Commission should make changes to local radio ownership rules as they have stood for decades.

In its latest filing, the NAB argues that current ownership caps are “outdated” in an era where unregulated streaming platforms face no audience or ownership limits, restricting broadcasters’ ability to invest and innovate. The association maintains that the FCC would still retain case-by-case review authority but should end blanket ownership restrictions that prevent “pro-consumer” transactions.

In a contrarian ex parte filing, National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters President Jim Winston argued that decades of ownership consolidation have already harmed minority ownership, citing the 1996 Telecommunications Act and the repeal of the minority tax certificate policy as key turning points. He warned that further loosening of ownership caps would “reduce opportunities for minorities to enter or grow” in broadcasting, especially in radio.

As the Commission moves toward its final determination, Dr. Williams’ role could prove decisive. His expertise in industrial organization and market structure gives him a central voice in weighing whether greater consolidation would strengthen broadcasters’ long-term sustainability or undermine ownership diversity.