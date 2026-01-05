The Bull Ropes Tanner Chambers For Mornings In Seattle

Hubbard Radio Seattle’s 98.9 The Bull (KPNW) is starting the new year with a local voice at the mic. The station has launched Tanner and Friends, a new weekday morning show hosted by Pacific Northwest native Tanner Chambers.

Chambers joins The Bull following his departure from Townsquare Media’s K99 (KUAD) in Northern Colorado. He previously co-hosted morning programs in Colorado and earlier worked at Froggy 92.9 (KFGY) in Santa Rosa.

Chambers shared, “Radio should feel like a conversation you want to jump into. I want people to feel like they’re riding along with friends every morning, laughing, sharing stories, and starting the day together.”

Hubbard Radio Vice President Market Manager Nick Beyer said, “Tanner coming home feels right. He represents the next generation of Seattle morning radio; authentic, local, and built around real connection. That’s exactly the direction we want to be heading.”

Hubbard Radio OM and Brand Content Director Scott Mahalick said, “This show represents exactly what we want mornings on The Bull to feel like. Tanner brings heart, relatability, and a genuine love for this region. He sounds like the PNW because he is born here, raised here, and now works here.”