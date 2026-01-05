Jake Underwood Goes Daily on Cleveland’s WHK-AM

Salem Media Group has announced the launch of The Jake Underwood Show on Cleveland’s The Answer 1420 (WHK-AM). The program, focused on discussions covering politics, culture, faith, sports, and daily life in Northeast Ohio, airs weekdays.

Underwood began his career as a news anchor and reporter at WTAM 1100 in Cleveland. His background includes experience in media, policy, and political organization roles.

Underwood shared, “We’re creating a space where Northeast Ohioans can engage with the issues that matter most to them. Whether you agree or disagree, this show is about elevating the conversation and encouraging active participation in our community’s future. Educating and enlightening our fellow Ohioans in a style that encourages active audience engagement is what drives and motivates me. I look forward to mixing it up with those in our audience with whom I agree — and with those with whom I disagree.”