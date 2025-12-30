Jade Jones, Tyler Frye to Co-Host New Westwood One Night Show

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One is launching a new national nighttime CHR program, Nightly with Jade & Tyler, debuting Monday, January 5. The five-hour weeknight show will be hosted by Jade Jones and Tyler Frye, with a mix of Top 40 hits and pop culture buzz.

Jade joins Westwood One from Cumulus’s Q99.7 (WWWQ) in Atlanta. Tyler, a Chicago native and lifelong Bears fan, arrives from 107.3 The Vibe (KMJK) in Kansas City. His career includes stops in major markets such as Tampa, Denver, Raleigh, and Houston.

Westwood One President Collin Jones remarked, “Jade and Tyler bring an unmistakable spark to weeknights. Their mix of music, personality, and real-time social connection gives stations a fresh, dynamic edge audiences feel immediately. If it’s trending, they’re on it. If it’s hot, they’re playing it. We’re thrilled to kick off the new year with a show that brings this level of energy and fun to listeners nationwide.”

Jade said, I’m excited to bring my voice, heart, and perspective to a national audience. I’m looking forward to connecting with the people on the other side of the speakers. I want our listeners to feel like they genuinely know us, like friends they check in with every night. Nightly with Jade & Tyler is a safe space for relatable chaos, exciting life moments, real conversations, and growth. We want people calling in, joining the conversation, and feeling seen, heard, and like they belong. I’m incredibly grateful to Westwood One for trusting us with that connection, and I couldn’t be more excited to grow this community alongside Tyler.”

Frye added, “This is the ultimate dream of mine; I am forever grateful and blessed for this amazing opportunity. I can’t wait to co-host with Jade, who is already a mega superstar. This is going to be fun. I want to thank Donna Baker, Leslie Whittle, Doug Hamand, Susan Stephens and Brian Philips for this giant opportunity.”