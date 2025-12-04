FCC Targets Virginia Restaurant in Pirate Radio Crackdown

The FCC’s ongoing hunt for pirate radio broadcasters has hit a surprising new location – a restaurant in Williamsburg, VA. The unlicensed transmissions, operating on 99.5 MHz, were confirmed by FCC field agents to be emanating from Mi Casa Latin Restaurant.

According to a Notice of Illegal Pirate Radio Broadcasting, the FCC Enforcement Bureau’s Columbia Office verified the transmissions during field investigations on April 1 and July 17, 2025. Publicly available records list PNK Inc. as the property owner.

The FCC said no license had been issued for any station at that location and that the signal exceeded limits for legal low-power devices. The agency warned that property owners who allow unlicensed broadcasts may face fines of up to $2.45 million under Congressional authorization via the PIRATE Act.

PNK Inc. has ten business days from the notice date to provide evidence that the unauthorized broadcasting has ceased and to identify the parties responsible. If no response is received, the FCC may proceed with enforcement action and financial penalties.

Current FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has continued to fight pirate radio during his first year in the agency’s top seat. As he previously explained, “The FCC will not tolerate unlicensed radio broadcasting. It’s that simple. Licensed radio stations have invested time and money into their operations and are relied on by the listening public for news, entertainment, and even life-saving warnings. Pirate operations break the law and get in the way of these important services.”

In July, a Miami-area repeat pirate radio offender challenged his $2.39 million FCC fine, arguing it violates his constitutional right to a jury trial. Fabrice Polynice, accused of running unlicensed Radio Touche Douce in 2023, cites the Supreme Court’s SEC v. Jarkesy ruling, which limits federal agencies’ ability to impose civil penalties without court oversight. Polynice claims the FCC’s forfeiture process of allowing only written responses and no hearing is unconstitutional.