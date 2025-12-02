How You Can Give Back to Radio This Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a powerful opportunity to support the organizations that preserve radio’s legacy, uplift colleagues in need, and invest in its future. Radio Ink invites you to learn more about and give back to the groups that sustain our industry’s spirit.

Library of American Broadcasting Foundation

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving radio and television history through the Library of American Broadcasting archives at the University of Maryland. This world-class collection chronicles American communication from FDR’s Fireside Chats to I Love Lucy.

Contributions fund preservation and digitization projects that ensure historic recordings, photographs, and scripts remain accessible to scholars, journalists, and the public.

LABF Preservation Grants, newly launched to encourage individuals, broadcasters, and organizations to develop projects that make historic broadcast materials more available, are also funded by patrons of preservation.

“Broadcasting connects generations. It reminds us where we’ve been and inspires where we’re going,” said Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman, Co-Chairs of the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation. “Every donation helps us preserve the voices, images, and moments that have shaped our culture. This Giving Tuesday, we invite everyone who loves radio, television, and storytelling to join us in protecting that history for the future.”

Donate: Make a donation online.

Amplify: Subscribe to Past Forward, the official quarterly newsletter of the LABF.

Broadcasters Foundation of America

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is the only charity dedicated exclusively to providing financial aid to broadcasters in need due to severe illness, accident, or natural disaster.

The BFOA assists approximately 400 current and former broadcasters annually through monthly grants for ongoing support during recovery and one-time emergency grants following disasters or home emergencies. Over the past 15 years, grant-making has grown dramatically from $400,000 in 2007 to nearly $2 million in 2024.

“I wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the grant you awarded me after the Kentucky flood that happened back in April. This has been one of the toughest experiences of my life. Receiving this grant is not only a financial boost but also a tremendous encouragement to continue pursuing my passion in broadcasting. Losing about 90% of my stuff put a financial strain on me, but with your generosity, I’m able to start the rebuilding process with less stress!” wrote one grant recipient.

Former morning radio show producer Jamie Megargee shared how vital that support was during one of life’s hardest chapters: “After more than two decades in radio broadcasting, I faced a challenging period in my life that required me to step away from the career I loved to focus on my health. It was a time filled with uncertainty and emotional overwhelm, and I truly didn’t know what would come next. During that difficult time, the Broadcasters Foundation of America was there for me. Their support, kindness, and generosity gave me the stability I needed to heal and the space to rediscover my footing.”

Donate: Make a donation online.

Amplify: Connect with the BFOA on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Apply: If you need assistance, find out more about receiving help from the BFOA.

Mentoring & Inspiring Women in Radio

Mentoring & Inspiring Women in Radio, Inc. is dedicated to empowering women in the audio industry through impactful mentorship programs that foster talent, management, and leadership skills. As a volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit of top-level female professionals nationwide, MIW leverages its members’ experience, influence, and resources to open doors for the next generation of women leaders in audio.

“Programs like those offered by Mentoring & Inspiring Women in Radio, Inc. are vital because they transform promise into progress; helping talented women in radio gain the leadership tools and networks they need to advance. Sustaining this work through consistent funding is essential to building a stronger, more representative industry. We’re deeply grateful to Radio Ink for highlighting MIW on such a meaningful day, Giving Tuesday, and for helping amplify the importance of investing in women’s leadership,” said Sheila Kirby, MIW Board President.

Lori Flowers, Integrated Marketing and Project Management Manager for Urban One, Inc and MIW Board Member, added: “Every time we invest in mentorship, we open a door for someone to step into a role they may have thought was out of reach. Keeping these programs fully funded means that opportunity doesn’t stall but has the opportunity to grow and multiply. That’s how we change the face of our industry together.”

Randi P’Pool, Owner of P’Pool Media and MIW Board Member, noted: “We saw in this past year’s Gender Analysis study by PrecisionTrak that the trend is clear – the leadership gap for women in radio continues to widen. We must act now by funding organizations like MIW to change that narrative. This isn’t just about the future of individual careers; it’s about the future of our entire industry. To thrive, radio must reflect the diverse voices of its audiences, and that starts with inclusive leadership.”

Donate: Make a donation online.

Amplify: Connect with MIW on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Enter: Submit to the 2nd Annual Erica Farber Mentorship in Management Program or Digital Sales Mentorship Program.

Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

The Alliance for Women in Media and its Foundation have been advancing women in media and creating positive change in media for more than 70 years. They’re dedicated to education, connection, and recognition from scholarships for students to celebrating trailblazing women through the annual Gracie Awards and Gracies Leadership Awards.

“Supporting AWM is investing in the future of media,” said AWMF President Becky Brooks. “Every dollar helps provide scholarships to talented young women pursuing careers in media and journalism. These scholarships not only ease financial burdens but also open doors, and break barriers, allowing for opportunities like attending the Gracies Leadership Awards, connecting with mentors through our AWM Connects program, and growing into tomorrow’s industry leader.”

Donations help fund scholarships, educational programs, and recognition events like the Gracie Awards, AWM Connects, our mentorship program, and monthly educational Member Connects. Specifically for radio, it means celebrating and spotlighting women who are driving the airwaves and creating content that inspires and informs.

Christine Nagy told Radio Ink, “Winning the Gracie Award definitely opened new doors for me in terms of opportunities for visibility and further collaborations. But beyond that, it gave me a renewed sense of purpose. It made me realize just how powerful it is to create content that is not just entertaining but meaningful. It also reaffirmed the idea that media, especially radio, has the power to influence and shape culture.”

“As women, we have a responsibility to ensure that we’re telling stories that empower and reflect the diversity of experiences we go through. It was a reminder that when you stay true to your values and use your platform for good, the impact can be far-reaching.”

How to help:

Donate: Make a tax-deductible gift on the AWM website or via Venmo @AWM-Foundation.

Amplify: Share your story and tag #AWMFGivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday.

Enter: Submit to the 51st Annual Gracie Awards. Each entry supports AWMF’s mission.