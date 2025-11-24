Ad Study: AM/FM Radio Reaches Dental Care Decision-Makers

Traditional radio is giving dentists reason to smile. New research shows a recent thirty-second spot resonated strongly with adults considering specialized treatment, highlighting radio’s ability to reach customers and move them toward informed next steps.

Katz Radio Group’s creative study, conducted during the second quarter of 2025, reports that nearly eight in ten surveyed adults are frequent AM/FM listeners, particularly during morning and afternoon drive. Katz Radio Group said this reach positions radio to connect with adults 35 and older who are evaluating dental-implant treatment for themselves or a family member.

Respondents rated the spot highly, with a majority describing it as clear and easy to understand. The analysis found that the strongest attributes cited by listeners included informative messaging, straightforward delivery, and a voice performance characterized by respondents as friendly and trustworthy. 85% of adults rated the ad as excellent or good, and 71% said they were very likely or somewhat likely to consider the provider for future treatment.

The study indicates that the campaign also succeeded in prompting interest in next steps. Respondents said the spot encouraged them to seek additional information about implants, including benefits such as quality, long-term reliability, and financing options.

Katz Radio Group noted potential areas for further message development. Survey participants expressed interest in hearing more about affordability and payment plans, expected treatment timelines, and specific patient experiences or outcomes.

The company said these findings reflect the role AM/FM radio continues to play as a high-reach medium capable of driving consideration for specialized medical services.

For dental-implant providers, Katz Radio Group said the results demonstrate the value of clear messaging that supports decision-making in a category often defined by cost, process, and long-term expectations.