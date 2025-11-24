Radio’s 2025 Season of Giving Tops $5 Million Before Turkey Day

During Week 3 of Radio Ink’s 2025 Season of Giving Tally, stations nationwide honored community, charity, and tradition through Thanksgiving-themed drives and radiothons, raising and collecting more than $4.8 million in cash and food donations.

Beasley Media Group Philadelphia’s 93.3 WMMR led all efforts with Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger, bringing in $1,635,637 and 1.8 million pounds of food for the Delaware Valley’s largest hunger relief organization. Cumulus Media’s 98.1 The Max (WXMX) in Memphis topped $1 million for the second straight year, benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis.

Audacy stations delivered major results across multiple markets: Seattle’s 100.7 The Wolf (KKWF) raised $400,000 for service dogs through Operation K9 Companion; Minneapolis’ 830 WCCO (WCCO-AM) contributed $374,607 during its Interrupt Homelessness radiothon; and Houston’s 100.3 The Bull (KILT) brought in $65,942 for Folds of Honor through its 25th annual Ten Man Jam.

From Howard University Radio’s WHUR 96.3 raising $61,000 during Food2Feed in Washington, DC, to WLBQ-AM in Kentucky surpassing its goal to fund 650 family food baskets, Week 3 reflected radio’s continuing strength as a community catalyst during the holidays.

Based on Week 3’s additional $4,820,862.28 in food and cash donations, the new grand total for Radio Ink’s 2025 Season of Giving Tally stands at: $5,692,582.78! With the halfway mark nearing, share your campaigns and totals with Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats to be added to the national count to beat last year’s $28.84 million.

To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.