Season of Giving Tally Week 2: Radio Honors Vets, Fights Hunger

Radio stations honored American heroes and prepared communities for Thanksgiving during Week 2 of Radio Ink‘s 2025 Season of Giving Tally, raising $461,153.50 as Veterans Day tributes and holiday food security campaigns mobilized thousands of listeners.

iHeartMedia Boston’s 680 WRKO led Week 2 cash fundraising efforts with $137,736 raised during its tenth annual DAV Radiothon supporting the Disabled American Veterans Department of Massachusetts. The 13-hour broadcast on November 7 marked a decade of the station’s commitment to disabled veterans ahead of the Veterans Day holiday.

Saga Communications Columbus delivered a strong showing with two separate campaigns: Sunny 95 (WSNY) raised $91,252 for Nationwide Children’s Hospital through its annual Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon, while sister station Qfm96 awarded $31,000 in grants through its Red, White & Q Fund to eight local charities supporting veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and their families.

Audacy’s 99.5 The Mountain (KQMT) in Denver contributed $68,000 during its eighth annual Project Sanctuary Radiothon, providing counseling, therapy, and reintegration services for veterans and their families nationwide. In Southeast Michigan, Lenawee Broadcasting’s Thank a Vet fundraiser raised $60,882 for the Veterans Dire Need Fund administered by Housing Help of Lenawee.

iHeartMedia Omaha’s KAT 103.7 (KXKT) mobilized the community in a different way, collecting more than 5,000 handwritten thank-you cards from listeners as part of its Day of 5,000 Thank Yous campaign honoring local veterans.

Food security campaigns also generated substantial impact during the week. JVC Broadcasting’s annual Food Fight Against Hunger united all seven Long Island stations in a two-day effort. Cumulus Media’s 104.1 KRBE hosts Kevin & Audrey completed their third annual Turkey Tour, gathering more than 10,000 pounds of food.

Atlantic Gateway Communications’ 91.9 WGTS responded to urgent local needs as listeners donated 7,000 pounds of food during three collection events supporting pantries impacted by the federal shutdown and reduced food benefits. iHeart New York’s 103.5 KTU (WKTU) collected over 12 pallets of food for the Food Bank For NYC during its annual Stuff-A-Truck event.

The week brought the cumulative total to $871,720.50, with seven weeks remaining to surpass 2024’s $28.84 million.

With momentum building and the holiday giving season ahead, stations and personalities are encouraged to share their campaigns and totals with Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats to be added to the national count.

To see every story and contribution from this year's Tally click here.