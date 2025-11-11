MIW’s Erica Farber Mentorship Program Opens for 2026

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has opened applications for the second annual Erica Farber Mentorship in Management Program. The year-long initiative provides professional development for women in senior leadership roles across the radio industry.

The program pairs selected participants with top executives and thought leaders for one-on-one mentorship focused on strategic growth, leadership training, and industry advancement. It is open to women working in all sectors of radio, including sales, programming, marketing, and digital.

This year’s inaugural class included Townsquare Media Group Digital Solutions Manager Alyssa Salisbury, NRG Media Promotions Director and On-Air Talent Kim Stead, Hubbard Radio Sales Manager Sheri Fermoyle, and Hampton Roads Media Group Director of Sales Tiffany Cobb.

Applications for the 2026 Erica Farber Mentorship in Management Program are due by December 5. More information, including eligibility and application details, is available at the MIW website.

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby said, “The Erica Farber Mentorship in Management program embodies the mission of MIW; to champion, mentor, and equip women to lead with confidence and impact. This program continues to create tangible change by opening doors for women ready to step into the next level of leadership within our industry. We’re sincerely grateful to WideOrbit for their partnership and shared dedication to empowering women in radio.”