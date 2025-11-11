Saga’s Qfm96 Awards $31K in Support to Central Ohio Heroes

Saga Communications Columbus’s Qfm96 (WLVQ) has awarded $31,000 in grants through the Red, White & Q Fund to eight local charities. The program supports veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and their families through financial and community partnerships.

In its eighth year of operation, the Red, White & Q Fund has distributed over $180,000 to 51 Central Ohio organizations. Every November, the station hosts its annual on-air Radiothon, which allows recipients to share their missions and impact with listeners.

This year’s grants supported projects from fire and police equipment upgrades to scholarships, veteran-owned businesses, and military care packages.

Saga Columbus General Manager Todd Markiewicz said, “Supporting our community isn’t just something we talk about at Qfm96 and Cbus Media Group – it’s a core pillar of who we are. Red, White & Q is one of our most meaningful initiatives, allowing us to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our incredible listeners to support the veterans and first responders who protect us every day. Year after year, Red, White & Q delivers critical resources and equipment to the organizations serving those heroes, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team for the passion and dedication they bring to this mission.”

Qfm96 Program Director Mike Dorsey said, “Our Red, White & Q Fund is one of the things we’re most proud of. It’s our way of giving back to the local heroes who protect and serve our communities every day. The generosity of our listeners and sponsors makes this possible year after year.”

