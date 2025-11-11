The Gift of a Poor Decision

Are there any career decisions you regret? Ones that you wish you could do over?

A poor decision can haunt you for years if you let it. But it can also become one of life’s most powerful teachers, again – if you let it.

Believe me, I’ve made my share of poor career decisions. Yet with each one, I walked away with something valuable that carried me forward. Every misstep taught me something about priorities, values, and what truly matters.

Clarity About What Matters Most

Looking back, I can see where my priorities were out of balance. Sometimes it was about money. Other times, prestige. Those experiences forced me to finally define my core values: to decide what I’m not willing to compromise on (and money or prestige were not in there!). That clarity became my compass for future choices.

Recognizing the Wrong Fit

Through the years, I’ve learned what an unhealthy culture, poor leadership style, or unclear job description feels like. That knowledge became a gift. Once you experience the wrong fit, you’re far better equipped to spot the right one next time.

Learning Recovery and Resilience

A poor decision can knock you off balance, but it can also teach you how to pivot. I learned to adjust expectations, reframe experiences, and find real strength in recovery. Seeing myself bounce back, time and time again, reminded me I was capable of more than I thought. A definite confidence builder.

Listening — To Others and Yourself

Sometimes a bad choice stems from being too flattered, too rushed, or too confident to listen. Ever been there? Maybe we tune out the voices of people who know us best. Maybe we ignore our gut.

The lesson? Always listen to trusted friends, mentors, and, most of all, to yourself. Weigh the pros and cons with intention. Take the time. You’ll never get it back.

Perfection Is a Myth

Everyone makes mistakes. That’s not the problem. The problem is expecting never to make any. I can speak from definite experience there. The goal is NOT perfection; it’s progress. Risk and discomfort are essential parts of growth. And don’t think that you’ll be “perfect” from here on, either. Even the best pass receivers occasionally drop passes.

Humility and Empathy

Bad decisions have a way of humbling you – and that’s not a bad thing. They remind you that even the best of us stumble. That humility deepens empathy and strengthens your ability to lead, mentor, and connect with others. I can’t even count the times in my mentoring life when I used a personal experience to assist in someone else’s personal growth.

Remember this: Bad decisions don’t end careers — they shape them.

The real gift is in how you respond: Learn. Recover. Move forward.

Each time, you come out a little wiser, a little stronger, and a lot more human.