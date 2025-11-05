One Week From Today, You’ll Earn 14x ROI

Every day, you make decisions worth thousands to your organization. Today’s the day you make a decision worth it for yourself and your business. While a seat might seem like a significant investment, here’s what your Forecast 2026 investment actually buys you:

EXECUTIVE ACCESS & NETWORKING

Face-to-face access to 30+ C-suite executives (Presidents, CEOs, EVPs, CROs)

Equivalent to 15-20 executive consulting sessions

VALUE: $15,000

Exclusive networking at Broadcast Leadership Reception

VALUE: $2,500

EXPERT INSIGHTS & INTELLIGENCE

Economic forecasting & revenue trend analysis

Miller Kaplan, WPP Media

VALUE: $5,000

Investment banking perspectives

RBC Capital Markets

VALUE: $3,500

Legal & regulatory briefing

3 communications law experts

VALUE: $4,000

Data & AI strategy insights

Hearst CDO, Omnicom

VALUE: $3,000

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Floyd Abrams keynote on First Amendment law

Nationally acclaimed constitutional attorney

Stephen A. Smith fireside chat

One of media’s most influential voices

VALUE: PRICELESS

CATERED MEALS & HOSPITALITY

Continental breakfast $35

Multi-course luncheon program $85

Reception with food & beverages $75

TOTAL HOSPITALITY: $195

THE BOTTOM LINE

Total Quantifiable Value: $33,195

Your Investment: $2,295

ROI: You receive $14.46 in value for every $1 spent

What else costs $2,295?

3-4 hours of consulting from a top-tier firm

1 trade show booth (without any speaking sessions)

5-6 business lunches with potential clients

What you can’t buy at any price:

Being in the room where broadcasting’s future is plotted

Direct access to the people making tomorrow’s deals

The relationships that change your career trajectory

Seats are limited, and the event is on track to sell out, as usual. Reserve your spot now before someone else does. Join us for Forecast 2026 at the Harvard Club of New York City on November 12.

Want to get your company or brand in front of radio and television’s highest-level decision-makers? CLICK HERE for conference sponsorship information.