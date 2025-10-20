Robert Barba Named Accountability Editor at NYPR

New York Public Radio has named Robert Barba editor of the newsroom’s accountability team, where he will oversee coverage of WNYC and Gothamist’s state politics and policy. Before joining WNYC, he spent seven years at The Wall Street Journal.

Before his time at the Journal, Barba covered banking and fintech for Bankrate and American Banker. He currently serves as vice president of the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing and is a lifetime member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Under Barba’s leadership, Albany-based reporters Jimmy Vielkind and Jon Campbell will focus on next year’s governor’s race and expand the New York Public News Network initiative, which strengthens collaboration between stations across the state. Barba will also continue editing Rosemary Misdary on her coverage of climate and environmental policy.