Audacy Launches Wisconsin Sports Radio Network

Audacy has debuted the Wisconsin Sports Radio Network, creating a central hub for sports fans across the Badger State. Milwaukee’s 105.7 The Fan (WSSP) serves as the flagship station, supported by affiliates in Green Bay, Wausau, Duluth, and Superior.

The weekday lineup kicks off with Inside Wisconsin Sports in morning drive with Trevor Thomas and Josh Albrecht. Nine2Noon with Kuhn follows, featuring Green Bay Packers great John Kuhn alongside Ramie Makhlouf and Brandon Sneide for a mix of analysis, humor, and fan-driven conversation.

At midday, The Mason Crosby Show brings the former Packers kicker together with Mitch “Thunder” Nelles and Tommy Wortz. Wisconsin Sports Daily runs early afternoons, with Steve “Sparky” Fifer and Charlie Uczen covering breaking stories, interviews, and commentary on teams across the state. The lineup closes with Wisconsin Sports Wrap Up, where Tommy Wortz recaps scores, standout performances, and key moments from the day’s coverage.

Audacy Wisconsin Senior Vice President and Market Manager Jason Bjorson said, “The Wisconsin Sports Radio Network brings our state’s passion for sports under one roof. With The Fan leading the charge and these powerhouse affiliates joining forces, fans from Green Bay to Duluth can now experience the best local sports conversation anywhere in Wisconsin.”