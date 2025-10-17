iHeartMedia Opens BIN to Outside Affiliates Starting November 1

iHeartMedia is expanding access to its BIN: Black Information Network through a new syndication initiative launching November 1, allowing stations outside the company’s portfolio to carry the 24/7 format for the first time via iHeart’s Premiere Networks division.

An iHeartMedia spokesperson confirmed the development Thursday morning to Radio Ink, saying the initiative will extend BIN to non-owned stations on a market-exclusive basis. This marks BIN’s first full-scale national offering beyond the one-minute newscasts it has provided at the top and bottom of each hour since 2020, along with breaking news updates available through Premiere.

Launched in 2020, BIN was designed as a continually updated national audio service “dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.” The format currently airs on stations in 34 markets and streams nationally on the iHeartRadio app.

Affiliates will have flexibility in how they integrate the programming. Stations can air brief hourly BIN newscasts at any point during the hour, run full dayparts of the 24/7 format “where consistent, trustworthy news adds value,” or carry the entire network feed.