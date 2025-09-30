Chris Long Exits Gemini XIII For iHeart Region President Role

Former SiriusXM executive Chris Long is joining iHeartMedia as the broadcaster’s Dallas Region President. Long most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer for radio syndicator Gemini XIII, and will now report to iHeart Texas Region Division President Eddie Martiny.

His previous experience includes leadership roles as Vice President at SiriusXM, Vice President of Sales at Pandora, and Director of Sales for Clear Channel Radio. He started at Gemini XIII in October 2023.

In his new role, Long will oversee operations in Dallas with a focus on expanding advertiser opportunities across broadcast, digital, social, and live event platforms for its seven DFW area stations.

iHeartMedia Texas Region Division President Eddie Martiny said, “I am excited to have Chris lead our talented Dallas team. Over the past 20 years, I’ve seen him inspire and drive growth across some of the most well-respected companies in our industry. His diverse background and leadership, makes him the perfect person to lead the Dallas market to the next level.”

Chris Long added, “To succeed in our highly competitive industry, you need two things: great people and premium content. iHeartMedia offers an amazing opportunity with both, and I am excited to start working and winning with the Dallas iHeart team.”