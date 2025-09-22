New 8-Year Sunset Sparks Backlash As AM Radio Bill Advances

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act has moved closer to a House floor vote after the Energy & Commerce Committee passed it, 50–1. But an amendment shortening the mandate to eight years drew strong and immediate reactions from both supporters and opponents.

One of radio’s most powerful stakeholders in the fight voiced frustration over the sunset provision, saying it weakens protections for listeners.

Red Apple Media CEO John Catsimatidis said, “77WABC and all AM radio stations across the country provide life-saving information and emergency alerts to the public. While the committee’s action may be a step forward, a ridiculous last-minute change sunsets the law in eight years. AM is the backbone of the emergency alert system, and tornadoes, hurricanes, and other disasters won’t go away. The absurd eight-year sunset harms all Americans.”

“Politics aside, Congress should not compromise on citizens receiving critical news from AM stations. The sunset must go. I want to thank House Energy & Commerce Chairman Brett Guthrie (KY), Ranking Democrat Frank Pallone (NJ), and Gus Bilirakis (FL) for shepherding the bill through the committee. As the bill moves forward, I urge Congressional leaders and the President to pass the Senate’s bill (S.315), which is far superior and protects the American public.”

On the other side, the Consumer Technology Association welcomed compromise but argued the mandate is still burdensome.

CEO Gary Shapiro said, “We appreciate the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s effort to reach a negotiated solution. However, the proposal falls short and risks imposing onerous mandates that could slow innovation. We look forward to continuing to work with the Committee on pro-innovation policies that advance self-driving vehicles and artificial intelligence while ensuring consumer safety and access.”

The bipartisan bill, which would require automakers to include AM receivers in all new vehicles, now heads to the full House with more than 300 co-sponsors and 61 senators already backing its companion measure.