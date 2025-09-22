Growing A Great Salesperson Attitude

You hear people talk about having a great attitude all the time, but what does it mean? I mean, can you put it in actual words? It turns out you can. In fact, there are things that make a great salesperson attitude and things that… don’t.

A killer salesperson attitude isn’t about being aggressive or slick. It’s really about having a mindset and energy that consistently wins trust, builds relationships, and drives results.

Here are the key elements if you want to check every box:

Confidence without arrogance

They believe in themselves, their product, and their ability to solve problems. Confidence makes people lean in — arrogance pushes them away. A great salesperson is “here to serve.”

Unshakable positivity

They see rejection as feedback, not failure. Every “no” brings them closer to a “yes,” and their upbeat energy is contagious to clients and coworkers alike. They are looking for where they can help.

Curiosity-driven mindset

Instead of just pitching, they ask questions, listen actively, and show genuine interest in the customer’s needs. They treat selling like problem-solving. This is perhaps the biggest set of keys to consistently higher selling.

Persistence with patience

They follow up with discipline and consistency, but never cross the line into pushy. They know timing matters and stay top-of-mind until the client is ready.

Ownership mentality

They don’t blame the economy, the leads, or the competition. They know doing that is getting “bogged down in negatives they cannot control.” They take responsibility for their results, learn from mistakes, and constantly sharpen their skills.

Value-focused outlook

They sell benefits, not features. And they’re always thinking: How does this make the customer’s life better, easier, or more profitable?

Resilient adaptability

Markets change, objections arise, deals stall. There is always room for the unexpected. A killer salesperson adapts quickly, pivots strategies, and sees change as opportunity instead of threat.

A truly killer salesperson attitude is the blend of confidence, resilience, curiosity, and customer-first thinking that consistently helps them build relationships and makes people want to buy from them.

When you become good at the 7 things on this list, your sales will grow because your value will be consistently seen by advertisers.

Want to help your salespeople (or yourself)? Join Loyd for a free quarterly radio sales event: “How To Motivate Sellers Around Distractions, Excuses & Setbacks.” On October 9 at 8p ET and on-demand after only on The Encouragers: The Radio Rally podcast on Apple, Audible, and Spotify.