MIW, NABLF Seek LAUNCH Mentee for Women In Radio Tech

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio and the NAB Leadership Foundation have extended the application period for the 2025 LAUNCH Mentorship Program. The window now closes September 29, after being extended from its initial run through the 18th.

The year-long program matches a rising technical professional with a senior industry mentor. The mentorship includes in-depth training, leadership development, and hands-on experience across FCC compliance, RF systems, digital audio, EAS, streaming, automation, and more.

The 2025 mentee will also receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas, offering added exposure to the evolving broadcast technology landscape. Applications are available via MIW.

Last year’s LAUNCH mentee was Premiere Networks’ Rachel Haggerty.

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby said, “The LAUNCH program is a cornerstone of MIW’s mission to open doors for women in every corner of broadcasting. By focusing on engineering and technical operations, we’re not only providing critical skills and mentorship, but also ensuring that women have a strong voice in shaping the future of our industry.”

NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke added, “As the industry embraces innovation, we are proud to champion organizations that share our commitment to advancing opportunity and empowering future leaders who will shape the future of local media.”