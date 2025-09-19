Radio United Joins Fight Against Childhood Cancer In Laredo

Laredo’s Radio United held its inaugural Fight Like A Kid Radiothon, raising $9,124.71 to support local children battling cancer and the families who care for them. The 13-hour event, benefitting Smiles From Heaven, aired across La Ley 100.5, Hot 106.1, Digital 94.9, and Pure Country 95.7.

Smiles From Heaven was founded by Laredo resident Ray Sanchez and his wife, Betsy, after their daughter Bella passed away from cancer in 2019. All proceeds fund gas and meal cards, lodging assistance, community events, and other support that isn’t covered by insurance. Donations remain open through each station’s website.

Radio United Promotions Manager Ivan Lopez told the Laredo Morning Times, “We want to help those in our community who often have to travel out of town because there’s no treatment in Laredo.”

Radio United Operations Coordinator Carlos “C-Lo” Rodriguez added, “We want to make sure every child has the opportunity to spend time with their families, have more birthdays, get their driver’s license, take their prom pictures.”

Sanchez said, “I go to sleep, and the one thing that takes sleep away is knowing that some of these children are not going to make it to next year. That’s what keeps that light, that fight, in me.”