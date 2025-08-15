Nebraska Radio Excellence Honored at 2025 Pinnacle Awards

The Nebraska Broadcasters Association recognized the state’s top local radio stations and broadcasters across more than 20 categories during the 2025 Pinnacle Awards, held Wednesday, August 13, at the NBA’s Annual Convention in La Vista.

iHeartMedia Omaha’s Kat 103.7 (KXKT) was named Station of the Year, with KNEB-FM Scottsbluff and KNTK Lincoln earning finalist honors.

In community service, Flood Communications’ 1230 KHAS-AM in Hastings earned Gold for its Heroes for Hunger Rooftop Food Drive, with NRG Media’s 107.7 The Island (KSYZ) in Grand Island taking Silver for Hope For The Holidays, and Flood Communications’ US92 (KUSO) in Norfolk earning Bronze for US92 Christmas Wishes.

Nebraska Public Media had a strong showing, winning Gold for Sandhill Crane Migration Stronger Than Ever, Faith, Family and Football: Greg Sharpe, and Election Night 2024, along with several Silver and Bronze honors in both news and feature categories.

iHeart Omaha’s NewsRadio 1110 (KFAB-AM) took home top honors in multiple categories, including Best Newscast, Best Spot News, and Best Sports, as well as a Gold for Best Promotional Announcement.

Additional highlights include:

Best Sports Play-by-Play: Lopers Football Comeback Against Mules (KRVN Lexington)

Best Local Radio Show: Spicoli and Meg in the Morning (KQKQ Omaha)

Best Commercial: Countryside Shutters & Blinds – “Nosey Neighbor” (KTIC-FM West Point)

Best Election Coverage: Election Night 2024 (KLIN Lincoln)

Best Investigative Story: Human Trafficking in the Omaha Area (KOIL Omaha)

Best Continuing Coverage: April 26, 2024 Tornado Coverage (KFOR Lincoln)

The full list of honorees is on the Nebraska Broadcasters Association website.