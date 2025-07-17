Need Q4 Ideas? The Next RMSS Webinar Has You Covered

July 4th is past. Halloween decorations are in stores. Soon, Mariah will defrost. How’s your Q4 looking? Don’t let the holidays sneak up on you. The best promotions aren’t pulled out of a cornucopia the week before Thanksgiving. They’re planned, pitched, and sold now.

That’s why Radio Ink is bringing CPR Promotions’ Paige Nienaber to the next Radio Masters Sales Series webinar, Quarter 4 Your Thoughts: Promotions To Win The Holidays.

Join Paige and Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats on Tuesday, August 20, at 2p ET for an energizing, off-kilter session packed with sales-ready ideas and headline-worthy campaigns your station can start pitching the minute the 30-minute webinar ends. Clients are looking for campaigns that break through. Paige will deliver you unto the Promised Land of Promotions.

You will laugh. You will scratch your head in bemusement. You will make money.

Whether you’re in a major market or a one-signal town, this is your chance to steal Christmas (from your competitors).

What you’ll take away:

Q4 promotions that advertisers will jump on

Sellable, standout ideas you can easily tailor for local execution

Seasonal hooks that spark client interest and audience buzz

A competitive edge in the year’s most lucrative quarter

REGISTER HERE FOR THIS FREE SALES EVENT – because if you’re not pitching your best Q4 ideas already, you’re late.

MEET THE SPEAKER

Paige Nianaber was raised by strict Mennonite parents on a potato farm on the barren plains of central Minnesota. His father, Olaf, a cruel disciplinarian, peddled his crop in twos to neighboring communities. One day, Paige, cold and exhausted from digging potatoes from the frozen soil with his bare hands, said, “Papa, so many homes have more than two members … what if we sold potatoes in fours and called them Family Four Tots?” The following month, he was working in the Promotions Department at WLOL in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

He went on to work at stations in Charlotte and San Francisco and, since 1992, has been consulting stations around the world on marketing and promotions. He’s written two books, The Encyclopedia of Radio Promotions and The Street Hackers Guide to the Universe. He also does a podcast, Three Radio Promotions in Three Minutes. Find him every Wednesday in Radio Ink‘s Daily Headlines.

ABOUT THE RADIO MASTERS SALES SERIES

For the past three years, Radio Ink‘s Radio Masters Sales Summit has brought together radio’s greatest sales minds – creatives, executives, and visionaries – to help sellers across the US generate serious revenue. Now we’ve introduced the Radio Masters Sales Series – a free monthly webinar designed to equip radio sales professionals with the knowledge and strategies they need to stay ahead in our ever-changing industry.