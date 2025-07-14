Network Radio Research Council Expands as Audio Evolves

The Network Radio Research Council has expanded its membership, adding Audacy Networks, Compass Media Networks, Entravision, Key Networks–United Stations, and Reach Media as it continues its work to advance national radio audience measurement.

The NRRC, a coalition of network radio vendors and subscribers, was founded in 2001 to advance valid and reliable national radio audience research. The group’s advocacy centers on ensuring that measurement tools keep pace with how audiences access and engage with audio across platforms. The new members join representatives from AdLarge Media, American Urban Radio Networks, Premiere Networks, and Westwood One.

According to NRRC Chair and Cumulus Media/Westwood One Vice President of Research Scott Anekstein, the Council’s mission is more urgent than ever. “As the ways people consume audio continue to evolve, it is critical that audience measurement adapts to accurately capture these changes. Expanding our roundtable of national radio leaders allows us to collectively assess and advance measurement practices with a unified voice.”

Premiere Networks Senior Director of Ad Sales Research and 2024 NRRC Chair Maria Barva added, “We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed media companies to the NRRC. Their expertise will enrich discussions on the future of audio measurement, ensuring that national radio and audio platforms have access to reliable, reflective data that supports industry growth.”

Audacy Networks Network Radio Strategist Len Klatt commented, “The NRRC’s commitment to strengthening and diversifying audience measurement is more important than ever. By bringing together industry expertise and perspectives, we are ensuring that network radio remains at the forefront of accurate, comprehensive research that reflects the evolving ways audiences engage with audio.”