RAB, MIW Selects 26 for Rising Through the Ranks 2025

RAB and Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio have announced the 2025 scholarship recipients for Rising Through the Ranks. 26 scholarship recipients representing markets across the country have been selected to participate in the intensive hybrid experience.

The educational program, which focuses on leadership training, professional development, and networking within the broadcast industry, is designed to support and elevate women in the radio industry.

The program will feature sessions led by a wide range of industry executives and thought leaders, including Cox Media Group President Rob Babin, Seven Mountains Media Owner Kristin Cantrell, Xperi SVP of Broadcast Radio and Digital Audio Joe D’Angelo, and RAB Immediate Past President and CEO Erica Farber.

Also participating are Audacy President and CEO Kelli Turner, Salem Media Group Executive Vice President Linnae Young, award-winning artist Trisha Yearwood, and many others.

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Mallory Bouslog – Marketron Broadcast Solutions, New Orleans, LA

Jennifer Butman – Community Broadcast Partners, Abilene, TX

Rebecca Carroll – Rockey City Broadcasting, Huntsville, AL

Kadie Daye – Adams Radio Group, Valparaiso, IN

Bridget England – WFTK 96.5 / Cumulus Media, Cincinnati, OH

Nicole Eubank – WSM, Nashville, TN

Margie Goehring – Ottumwa Radio Group, Ottumwa, IA

Amanda Long – Broadcast House Media / NRG Media, Lincoln, NE

Meredith McDermott – Connoisseur Media, Farmingdale, NY

Lauren Merrill-Stakelon – Audacy, San Francisco, CA

Jess Palmer – iHeartMedia, Cleveland, OH

Wanda “Wanda P” Patterson – Cox Media Group – Hot 106.5 FM, Jacksonville, FL

Cassie Reimold – Salem Media Group, Tampa, FL

Judy Remy – Salem Media Group, Sacramento, CA

Laura Roberts – Illini Media Group, Champaign, IL

Lori Roberts – Seven Mountains Media, Parkersburg, WV

Jillian Sagat – Cox Media Group, Jacksonville, FL

Kate Savage – Audacy, Farmington, NY

Kayla Schneider – Hubbard Radio, Alexandria, MN

Lauren Smith – Cox Media Group, Watkinsville, GA

Kari Stoddard – Midwest Communications, Nashville, TN

Slone Terranella – Beasley Media Group, Las Vegas, NV

Susan Terwilleger – Saga Communications / Charlottesville Media Group, Charlottesville, VA

Michelle Truong – Audacy, Brooklyn, NY

Whitney Zarder – North Central Florida Media / Saga Communications, Ocala, FL

Sheena Ziegler – Hubbard Broadcasting, Brainerd, MN

This year’s program will begin with a virtual session on August 12, followed by an in-person event August 19–21 in Nashville.