Women To Watch: Toshamakia Acevedo; KS1075, Denver

Toshamakia Acevedo is the Assistant Program Director/Music Director and Afternoon Host at Audacy’s KS1075 (KQKS) in Denver, where her role includes molding talent, keeping the station tight, staying connected to community, and contributing to the heritage station’s success and legacy.

She also hosts Middays for KSFM in Sacramento, Middays for 97.1 QG in Greensboro, NC, and is one of the imaging voices on 947 the Block in New York City. And just last month, she also became a Gracie Award winner.

Acevedo began her journey in the industry in 2002 when she dropped a single called “Be Yourself.” According to her, that wasn’t just a title, it was a declaration!

“The song took off, but what really lit my soul on fire was connecting with people,” she admits. “That led me into radio, where I found my true home behind the mic, telling stories and building real relationships with listeners.”

Acevedo started in radio in Hartford, CT at Hot 93. 7 WZMX-FM, then got her first full-time gig at 100.3 the beat in Philadelphia. Later, she got the call from the iconic Monie Luv for SiriusXM’s The Ladies First Show. That led to co-hosting a morning show on 102 Jamz in Greensboro, where she also hosted Afternoon Drive.

“I’ve learned so much about the business in the last few years,” says Acevedo. “I’ve learned that being good on the mic just isn’t enough anymore. It’s about connection, vulnerability, and showing up as your full self. People don’t just want to hear your voice; they want to feel you. They want real!”

“Radio has shifted a lot, especially when it comes to staff. But for me, that shift made space for growth. I’ve had to wear more hats, but it’s also stretched me in the best ways. This industry is fully multi-platform now. You can’t just be a personality; you have to be a content creator, a brand, a storyteller, and someone who moves with purpose in the community. That’s the new standard.”

“In addition to that, to be an A+ Talent, you have to be fearless and honest. You need to really know and understand your audience, and that means knowing what matters to them in every market you serve. It’s not just about doing a segment anymore; it’s about creating a moment that sticks. You’ve got to be tapped in on socials, stay ahead of what’s moving in culture, and stay rooted in purpose while doing it. Above all, you need heart. People can tell when it’s real. And if it’s not? They’re out.”

Winning a Gracie Award in its 50th year had to be a major honor and accomplishment for Acevedo. “Hands down, it’s one of my proudest moments,” she says. “That award celebrates Women shifting the culture, and to be recognized like that. It means everything!”

“Having my voice on air in multiple cities while still showing up in real life and building community, that’s another major accomplishment… a blessing I don’t take lightly. But if I’m being honest, my biggest accomplishment is the impact and platform I have. It’s the women who’ve DM’d me or stopped me to say, ‘I left because I heard your story,’ or ‘You made me feel seen.’ That right there…that’s what I’m most proud of. That’s the real win. Helping people see their worth fuels me.”

“As for my biggest challenges, Life has really ‘lifed’ me these past few years,” insists Acevedo. “The biggest? Balancing it all. Being a mom, showing up for my family, dealing with personal stuff, and still staying present, creative, and intentional with my work. There were times I was pouring from an empty cup, no doubt, but I learned to hit pause, protect my peace, and give myself grace. I started moving with purpose, saying no to what didn’t serve me and yes to what fed my soul.”

“How did I handle it? Therapy, prayer, a tight circle of real friends, and straight-up honesty with myself. I’m still working through some of it, but I’m stronger, clearer, and more grounded than ever before.”

As for what’s missing in the industry, “Real, diverse, unfiltered voices,” says Acevedo. “Too many people are doing the same thing or playing it ‘too safe’ in my opinion. Listeners want entertainment and an escape. We fix that by taking chances on different talent and content, by hiring people who bring real experiences, not just polished resumes. And by giving space for vulnerability, not just perfection. Radio loves realness.”

As for what’s ahead for Acevedo, “I’m looking to grow and expand my brand. More storytelling that hits deeper. More platforms, more impact, and more syndication across stations. I’m building with intention. Especially around Women’s empowerment, mentorship, and creating space where our stories are seen and felt.

“You’ll see me doing more speaking, panels, working on becoming an author, and community work. Things that pour into others the way this journey has poured into me. Winning the Gracie showed me that when you keep pushing, even through the hardest storms, elevation will meet you. This next chapter? It’s about legacy while hoping I inspire those coming up. And I’m just getting started.”

Follow Toshamakia Acevedo on Instagram and TikTok @Toshamakia, and Facebook @Toshamakia Acevedo.