How Radio’s Most Powerful Grow Radio Without Losing Its Core

Digital is now a fixture in every radio broadcaster’s revenue strategy. But as streaming, podcasting, and social media take center stage, how are the industry’s most powerful leaders ensuring the core on-air product remains essential, not overshadowed?

We’re days away from Radio Ink Magazine unveiling the 40 Most Powerful People in Radio for 2025 in our July issue, and we questioned top executives on how streaming, podcasting, and social media can drive true growth without cannibalizing our core product.

Their answers challenge the “old vs. new” debate and offer a roadmap for stations to turn digital engagement into real financial gains.

Radio Ink asked, With marketers and consumers demanding “content everywhere,” how can radio ensure that its digital platforms are expanding the revenue pie and not just moving dollars from the core broadcast station?

“When stations use streaming, podcasts, and social content to extend that trusted brand, they create new value for advertisers and listeners alike. These platforms unlock fresh inventory, reach new audiences, and deepen engagement, all while reinforcing the core free, over-the-air product. This approach doesn’t shift dollars – it grows them.”

“Unlike linear TV, there is no financial incentive for consumers to ‘cut the cord’ in favor of expanding their digital consumption. That said, digital is exciting and offers a range of opportunities for new revenue streams through innovative content and monetization across streaming, podcasts and digital marketing solutions. There are a lot of ways to grow the pie if we view this as one big opportunity rather than ‘old vs new.’”

“The goal of our digital platforms should be the same as our broadcast stations: to help advertisers get real results. If we stay focused on delivering outcomes, rather than just impressions, the overall pie will grow. Results breed growth.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink Magazine‘s 40 Most Powerful People In Radio issue comes out on Monday. Click HERE to subscribe today.