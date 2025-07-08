Radio Steps Up During Texas Floods With Relief and Information

As devastating and deadly flash floods swept through Texas Hill Country over the July 4th holiday, broadcasters again did what they do best. In San Antonio, Cox Media Group stations were among those who shifted from holiday coverage to crisis response as the disaster unfolded.

Radio Ink spoke with CMG San Antonio/Tulsa Vice President and Market Manager Mark Shecterle about the immediate impact on his team, how his stations responded on-air and online, and the role local radio continues to play in recovery efforts.

Radio Ink: First, are you and your team safe and okay?

Mark Shecterle: None of our employees were immediately impacted. However, as we started to have conversations amongst each other and with our listeners, it was evident that a lot of people had some sort of connection to someone or some place in the affected area. The loss and devastation over the holiday weekend are tragic.

Radio Ink: When did you and your staff realize how serious the flooding was in the Hill Country?

Mark Shecterle: I was in Dallas helping my daughter move into her house, and I sent a text around 11a to my leadership group wishing them a Happy 4th of July. One of my leaders, who was in San Antonio, responded immediately, alarmed at the flooding. At that point, the texts started flying fast and furious with what was happening, and that we needed to do something to help.

Radio Ink: What was your on-air process across your stations?

Mark Shecterle: With most of the staff off for the July 4th holiday, we immediately discussed getting messaging on the air to alert people on what was happening and how they could help. The PDs reached out to any of the on-air staff that was available to make sure we got messaging on-air as well as all the stations’ websites. Then on Saturday night, after working through many details over the last two days, we had a leadership call at 9:30p to review all our action steps for on-air, online, and in the community.

Radio Ink: With cell coverage not guaranteed in some of the affected areas, how important has over-the-air radio been in this disaster?

Mark Shecterle: Radio is and always will be critical to get messaging out to the local communities, as we can provide local and life-saving information. Plus, local radio has the ability to engage with listeners on a one-on-one basis as we continually build trust with our listeners and communities on a daily basis. And with San Antonio being a short drive to Kerrville and the Guadalupe River, disseminating the information quickly and accurately was so important. It’s our duty as broadcasters to provide information in a very timely manner.

Radio Ink: What stories have you heard from your listeners, whether it is survival, loss, or community response, that you think deserve more attention?

Mark Shecterle: It is the first responders and volunteers in the community who have been working tirelessly around the clock and should never be taken for granted.

One of my Program Directors is a local Marine who was not directly affected, but who, out of a sense of community pride and compassion, simply showed up and asked how he could help. When asked what drove him to offer his time and service, he said that he just wanted to do anything in his power to help people with missing family members or friends find closure. These are the stories that will continue to be told, that are also deserving of attention and recognition.

Radio Ink: How are your stations continuing to serve listeners in the aftermath?

Mark Shecterle: Following the devastating storms and flooding, our stations Y100, 99.5 Kiss, Hits 105.3, KONO 101, and 106.7 The Eagle have partnered with Gunn Automotive Group here in San Antonio for the Help the Hill Country relief drive. From today through Saturday, July 12, the public can donate personal care and hygiene items at all Gunn Automotive locations in San Antonio and Seguin. All donations will be given to the Christian Assistance Ministries in Kerrville, TX, to help families who have lost everything.

We are promoting that listeners can make cash donations to the Red Cross Disaster Relief by visiting redcross.org and including “Hill Country Chapter” in the memo or designation field of your gift to ensure it gets to the Hill Country.

We are telling listeners they can also text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Additionally, many other stations and broadcasters from around the country have asked how they can help us, and we asked them to repost information that we have on our websites OR put together an Amazon “Wish list” for items that are needed. All those items can be sent to our stations in San Antonio, and we’ll make sure they are distributed to the Hill Country communities that have been impacted.

We are also in conversations with other local businesses to potentially organize additional fundraising events, but those conversations are just starting.