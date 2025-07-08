‘The Encouragers’ Rally for Q3 With Dual Market Managers

A new quarter brings fresh opportunity and a fresh sales-focused conversation for Q3 from The Encouragers: The Radio Rally podcast, hosted by CD Media Consulting’s Chris Fleming and Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works’ Loyd Ford.

On Thursday, July 10, at 8p ET, the duo will release their discussion with iHeartMedia Memphis/Tupelo Market President Leon Williamson and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Market President/Chief Revenue/Chief Content Officer David DuBose about practical strategies for navigating revenue slowdowns and driving Q3 sales success.

Ford remarked, “Join us for important questions and answers, questions about what to do when revenue declines and ideas to help you create more revenue in Q3. It’s free and on-demand on your smartphone. You don’t even have to go anywhere!”

Fleming added, “These broadcasters are leaders in revenue generation right now, and they face the same challenges you do in your market.”

The Encouragers Q3 Radio Sales Event will be available across podcast platforms, including Apple, Audible, and Spotify, beginning Thursday evening. For more information, listeners can contact Loyd Ford at 864-448-4169 or[email protected].