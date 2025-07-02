Eric White Rejoins iHeartMedia for PD Gig in the Carolinas

Eric “E.” White is back at iHeartMedia as Program Director for three of its Carolina brands: 106.5 The End (WEND), 99.7 The Fox (WRFX), and 100.7 WRDU. The move places White in charge of local programming strategy across both the Charlotte and Raleigh markets.

White’s most recent radio jaunt was as leader of E. White & Erica In The Morning on iHeart Salt Lake City’s 97.1 ZHT (KZHT), from 2023 until being included in the company’s Q4 cuts at the end of last year. He also held on-air and programming roles at 101.3 KDWB in Minneapolis and 107.5 KISS FM in Des Moines.

iHeartMedia Senior Vice President of Programming Trevor Morini said, “We searched nationwide to fill this vital role. Eric’s fresh ideas and passion for the formats were immediately evident, and I’m excited for the next chapter for these heritage brands with Eric at the helm!”

White commented, “This is a dream opportunity that I still have to pinch myself about. It feels incredible to be back at iHeart, especially in a beautiful place like the Carolinas, working with the formats I love. From the on-air lineup to the management crew, this is a super team, and I’m excited to help take us to the next level. Let’s get to work!”