New Country 96.3 Collects 28,471 Diapers During DFW Drive

Cumulus Media’s New Country 96.3 (KSCS) has completed its second annual Diaper Drive, collecting 28,471 diapers for Cook Children’s Medical Center with the support of Dallas-Fort Worth Kroger grocery stores and the station’s on-air team.

The campaign launched on June 13 during Hawkeye in the Morning, culminating in a final live broadcast on June 27 at a Kroger location in Prosper, Texas. Throughout the week, New Country 96.3 personalities visited different Kroger stores across the region to encourage in-person donations. The first day alone generated over 3,000 diapers.

All diapers collected will go to support patients and families at Cook Children’s Hospital, where departments like the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit use over 600 diapers daily.

Hawkeye in the Morning Co-Host Michelle Rodriguez said, “We’re deeply grateful to our listeners for opening their hearts and helping families facing the overwhelming challenges of medical expenses. As new moms, our Midday Host Rachel Ryan and I understand just how meaningful this support is for families at Cook Children’s. These donations will provide real relief and hope for our tiniest Texans. The generosity shown is nothing short of inspiring. This cause is especially close to our hearts after welcoming our own little ones, Diego and Luca, this past year.”

Cook Children’s Director of National & Regional Partnerships Natalie Houghton stated, “For over 11 years, our partnership with New Country 96.3 has been a true blessing to Cook Children’s and the patients and families we serve across the greater DFW community. The station’s team leads with heart, and their incredible listeners never hesitate to step up with generosity and compassion. Together, they create real moments of magic – lifting spirits and making a lasting impact. We are deeply grateful for your continued support and the way you help bless families when they need it most.”