Oregon Coast Gets New Sports Voice with FOX Sports Newport

KORE Broadcasting of Eugene is ditching Classic Country in favor of Sports Talk as KNCU becomes FOX Sports Newport. The transition from Hank FM to national and local sports programming follows KORE’s acquisition of the station from Dave Miller.

The station now carries syndicated FOX Sports programming, including The Dan Patrick Show and The Herd with Colin Cowherd, alongside regional coverage such as The Bald-Faced Truth with former Oregonian sports columnist John Canzano.

Local programming will feature the daily Danny and Justin, high school coverage via Friday Night Live during football season, and GameDay Pre & Post Game Shows on select Saturdays for college football. In addition to talk programming, FOX Sports Newport plans to broadcast live play-by-play of Oregon Ducks football and men’s basketball, LA Chargers football, and NCAA men’s basketball tournament games.

FOX Sports Newport Station Manager Steve Woodward said, “We’re excited to bring high-quality sports radio to the Oregon Coast. KNCU has one of the strongest sports lineups in the entire state.”