CPB Awards $200K to PMJA for Public Media Editor Support

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has awarded a $200,000 grant to the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) to support its Editor Corps program, which provides short-term editing help to local public media newsrooms across the country.

The two-year grant will enable PMJA to provide 2,000 hours of editorial support to public media stations, particularly those in small and rural communities.

The Editor Corps program offers editing assistance for planned staffing shortages, breaking news coverage, and special projects.

The program operates on a sliding scale fee model, ensuring affordability for stations of all sizes, with CPB funding subsidizing the full cost of the program.

Since the PMJA Editor Corps launched in 2020, CPB has provided more than $340,000 to support the program.

In addition to direct editorial support, the grant will fund the development of a specialized editor training curriculum.

“PMJA values its continued partnership with CPB to meet the critical editorial needs in public media,” said PMJA Executive Director Christine Paige Diers. “Since its inception, the PMJA Editor Corps has enabled organizations across the system to provide quality journalism to their local communities. We are also excited about CPB’s investment in training future editors, recognizing that a strong editorial culture is essential for the future of great journalism.”