El Zol 107.9’s 2025 St. Jude Radiothon Surpasses $192,000

Audacy’s El Zol 107.9 (WLZL) completed its latest radiothon in the nation’s capital, raising more than $192,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s total brings the Hispanic station’s cumulative fundraising for the hospital to over $2.6 million.

The radiothon aired live on June 13, featuring El Zol’s on-air lineup of Patri, Chepe, DJ Xplosive, DJ Fatboi, Rey, Karen Vargas, and DJ EZ. The all-day event combined on-air fundraising with listener engagement to support the hospital’s mission.

El Zol 107.9 Brand Manager Candy Cintron praised the results, saying, “We’re incredibly proud of our team and partners for their dedication in making this radiothon a massive success. It’s through the collective passion from the on-air talent, loyal listeners and behind-the-scenes heroes and generous sponsors, that we continue to build meaningful connections and deliver impactful outcomes for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”