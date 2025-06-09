LeGeyt Gives DC Update as AM Act Nears Congressional Majority

As June brings another swell of bipartisan support for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act in Congress, NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt called into Washington, DC’s WMAL to outline and amplify grassroots efforts to protect broadcasters.

In an interview on O’Connor and Company, LeGeyt said, “Local broadcasters, both radio and television broadcasters, are subject to a set of regulations that limit our scale, limit our ability to compete for advertising dollars, limit our ability to compete for audience locally and nationally, and increasingly limit our ability to compete for programming rights like sports.”

He contrasted those restrictions with the freedom enjoyed by tech platforms, stressing, “We’re not asking for a handout. We’re just asking to compete.”

LeGeyt pointed to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s interest in revisiting broadcast ownership rules, and said a growing coalition of lawmakers and public interest groups are pressuring the FCC to act. “[Chairman Carr] has heard from more than 70 members of the House of Representatives urging him to update these rules… more than 20 senators led by Jerry Moran and more than 20 very influential groups… have weighed in with the FCC saying the time to act is now,” commented LeGeyt.

That call for reform comes as support for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act rapidly gains ground in Congress. In May and June alone, 56 additional House members joined as co-sponsors – 30 in May and another 26 in June – bringing the total to 211, just eight short of a House majority.

The Senate version of the bill has already cleared a filibuster-proof threshold with 61 bipartisan co-sponsors. The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act is led by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) and seeks to ensure that free, over-the-air AM radio remains accessible as automakers move toward all-digital dashboards.

LeGeyt said, “We are on the air in times of emergency when cell networks go down, when the power’s out. And so we’re asking these automakers to put public safety above their bottom lines.”

To rally public support, LeGeyt encouraged listeners to visit DependOnAm.com, a NAB platform allowing voters to contact their representatives directly. “It allows your listeners to engage with their member of Congress on the importance of this… over the last year, more than 800,000 radio listeners from across the country have weighed in with their member of Congress on this issue.”

He also urged continued support for broader broadcast reform through the NAB’s full site. “All the information that your listeners need there to take action and ensure vibrant, locally focused stations like this one… can continue to stay on the air and reach your audiences.”

LeGeyt’s call to WMAL comes days before NAB Vice President of External Affairs Liliana Rañón addresses the latest on AM radio straight from Capitol Hill at Hispanic Radio Conference 2025 on Thursday in a panel led by Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats.