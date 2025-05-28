Riley Radiothon Raises Tens of Thousands In Lafayette Rally

Saga Communication’s Lafayette Media Group held its annual Riley Radiothon last week, raising $71,737 for Riley Hospital for Children across WASK, K-105 (WKOA), and B102-9 (WXXB) from Indiana’s Tippecanoe Mall on May 21 and 22.

The stations combined live on-air programming with Facebook Live segments featuring local families who have been treated at Riley Hospital, as part of the group’s ongoing efforts to support the hospital. In October 2024, the cluster was inducted into the inaugural class of the Riley Children’s Foundation Noble Society, honoring individuals and organizations that have raised or donated at least $1 million for the hospital’s mission.

Riley Children’s Foundation Community Fundraising Program Officer Melissa Sexton said, “Just about everyone has or knows someone with a Riley story. I am always impressed with how the Lafayette and surrounding communities support this radiothon every year.”