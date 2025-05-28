Let Go Of The ‘No’?

This question came in from a reader a couple of weeks ago. Let’s just call him “Ed”… because that’s actually his name. His question was this: “What do you do when a client says NO?”

Clients say no all the time. “No, I don’t want an appointment.” “No, I tried radio before and it did not work.” “No, I am not going to buy.” “No, I never want to see your face again.” Okay, maybe not that last one. (I hope!)

Often when I hear “no,” I ask to understand. “Is there a good time that I could get back with you to revisit radio?” The no could be timing, budgeting, etc. Finding out what that obstacle is can help you move forward, with or without this current client. Because while no can still be a path to a yes…

It could just be a no. That’s what you’ve got to figure out. And the faster you figure it out, the better. Spending too much time with “no’s” will crimp your career, morale, and income. Knowing when to move on is an important part of growth in your sales career.

Thanks for the question, Ed!

Do you have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me, and I may answer it in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars, we should talk.